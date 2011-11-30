Nov 30 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Wednesday, with broad positive sentiment in Asia amid euro zone debt hopes lending support, but banking stocks may weaken on expectation of lower interest rates.

The Bank of Thailand meets to review interest rates later on Wednesday and economists expected a rate cut of up to 50 basis points to help shore up the flood-hit domestic economy.

Thailand's benchmark SET index edged up 0.39 percent at 988.06 on Tuesday as big-cap banks gained on institutional-led buying.

The bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth $17 million on Tuesday following net selling by them for nine straight sessions to Monday of a combined $363 million.

Analysts pegged support for the main index at 980, with resistance at 995.

"We expect to see a volatile market, with profit taking around 995. Overall, the recovery of the domestic economy seen from the first quarter will probably be a good buying opportunity for medium- to long-term investors," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday after European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund to help lend to troubled economies as Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was steady, edging up 0.05 percent by 0151 GMT after a two-day rally on hopes for more progress in the euro zone debt crisis.

