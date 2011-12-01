Dec 1 Thai stocks are expected to rise on
Thursday, with broad market sentiment supported by improving
global markets after the world's six major central banks moved
to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks.
The Bank of Thailand's decision to cut interest rates on
Wednesday would help lift hopes of a recovery of its flood-hit
economy.
Thai SET index edged up 0.74 percent at 995.33 on
Wednesday as investors bought big caps such as petrochemical
firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl after the central bank
cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent.
Thai bourse said foreign investors bought shares for a
second day, adding 785 million baht ($25.2 million).
"Overall, investment sentiment in risk assets has greatly
improved ... At this point, we expect the SET index to rise to
1,000, testing next resistance of 1,012 and 1,020," said broker
Phillip Securities in a note to clients.
The broker recommended raising short-term portfolio portions
to 50-75 percent from 25 percent and profit taking at around
1,020, citing uncertainties about euro zone debt problems.
Asian shares surged, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan jumping 3.43
percent by 0225 GMT, after U.S. stocks rallied 4 percent and
European equities rose 2 percent on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0114 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1246.96 4.33% 51.770
USD/JPY 77.51 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0662 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1748.39 0.13% 2.250
US CRUDE 100.56 0.20% 0.200
DOW JONES 12045.68 4.24% 490.05
ASIA ADRS 117.93 4.39% 4.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 31.17 baht)
