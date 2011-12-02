Dec 2 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly on Friday, taking a pause from a recent rally amid caution of the euro-zone debt crisis but selective buying in big caps should lend support.

"The market could trade lower early in the session due to profit taking but the fall may be limited by some speculative buying. We expect positive fund flows to the region to continue," said Globlex Securities analyst Chakkrit Charoenmethachai.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose for a fourth session, climbing 2.4 percent to 1,019.15, the highest in more than two months, led by big caps such as top energy firm PTT Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl.

The Thai bourse said foreign investors bought shares for a combined $97 million in the past three sessions.

Asian stocks paused on Friday as investors looked ahead to a key European summit next week for more progress on tackling the euro-zone debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.11 percent by 0224 GMT.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,012, with resistance at 1,027 and 1,032, analysts said.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1244.58 -0.19% -2.380 USD/JPY 77.86 0.22% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0908 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1739.09 -0.27% -4.650 US CRUDE 100.1 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 12020.03 -0.21% -25.65 ASIA ADRS 117.64 -0.25% -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Wall St slips, eyes payrolls report > Crude falls on economic woes, US jobs data awaited > FOREX-Euro consolidates ahead of U.S. jobs data > Prices slide again on reduced investor jitters > Gold hovers below $1,750; U.S. jobs report eyed - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn)