BANGKOK, Jan 27 Thai stocks were expected to rise on Friday, helped by the prospect of low U.S. interest rates to help the economy over an extended period, but investors remained cautious and might take profits ahead of the weekend, dealers said.

On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.19 percent to finish at 1,068.54 due to speculative buying in banking, energy and property sectors.

Foreign investor bought shares worth a net 496.87 million baht ($15.89 million) after net buying of 166.35 million baht on Thursday.

"The Fed promise is likely to lend support to stocks and commodities markets, but gains are expected to be capped," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not raise interest rates until at least late 2014, even later than investors expected, in an effort to support the economic recovery.

Therdsak pegged support for the Thai market at 1,065 and saw resistance at 1,072.

