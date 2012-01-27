BANGKOK, Jan 27 Thai stocks were expected
to rise on Friday, helped by the prospect of low U.S. interest
rates to help the economy over an extended period, but investors
remained cautious and might take profits ahead of the weekend,
dealers said.
On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.19 percent to
finish at 1,068.54 due to speculative buying in banking, energy
and property sectors.
Foreign investor bought shares worth a net 496.87 million
baht ($15.89 million) after net buying of 166.35 million baht on
Thursday.
"The Fed promise is likely to lend support to stocks and
commodities markets, but gains are expected to be capped," said
Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus
Securities.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not raise interest
rates until at least late 2014, even later than investors
expected, in an effort to support the economic recovery.
Therdsak pegged support for the Thai market at 1,065 and saw
resistance at 1,072.
($1 = 31.2750 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan
Raybould)