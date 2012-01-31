BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thai stocks may be
range-bound on Tuesday, with big-cap energy shares weighed down
by a weak oil market, but selected shares could attract interest
as the reporting season continues.
For instance, top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP) reported a 50 percent rise in
quarterly net profit early on Tuesday, beating forecasts, due to
higher product prices.
On Monday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.15 percent
to 1,074.71 due to late profit-taking.
Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 310 million
baht ($9.94 million) but foreign investors bought a net 159
million baht ($5 million), stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,069 and 1,066, with
resistance at 1,081, brokers said.
"The better-than-expected results from PTTEP should help
lift sentiment. For the big picture, there may be some
profit-taking. Overall, the market should be able to set a firm
base around 1,070," said Globlex Securities senior analyst
Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.
($1 = 31.18 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)