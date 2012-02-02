BANGKOK, Feb 2 Thai stocks are expected to
rise on Thursday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia after Wall
Street rose overnight on better-than-expected manufacturing
data.
On Wednesday, the SET index rose 0.22 percent to
1,086.36, with foreign investors buying shares for a net 213
million baht ($6.87 million) but domestic institutions selling
shares worth 382 million ($12.33 million), the Thai bourse said.
Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,075 and 1,100,
with support at 1,020 and 1,035, according to broker KTB
Securities.
"The SET will basically run up to the 1,100 level on the
back of gains in major sectors such as bank, telecoms and
retailers," it said in a research note.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1324.09 0.89% 11.680
USD/JPY 76.11 -0.14% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8456 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1749.16 0.31% 5.460
US CRUDE 97.57 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66% 83.55
ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40% 1.74
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
TMB Bank Pcl
- Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets said on
Wednesday its net profit should be higher this year than in 2011
because of loan growth that could reach 15 percent plus improved
margins and lower costs.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)