BANGKOK, Feb 3 Thai stocks may ease on
Friday as sentiment in Asia is cautious ahead of U.S. employment
data, prompting some players to take profits from a rally
earlier in the week.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.5
percent to 1,091.67, gaining for a third session to its highest
in almost six months.
Banking shares led gainers and foreign investors bought
shares worth 4.95 billion baht ($160 million), stock exchange
data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,088, with
resistance at 1,099, brokers said.
"Technically, the market may see some consolidation as the
SET index moved close to 1,100 level yesterday," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.
Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday ahead of the U.S.
data, while Greek debt restructuring talks dragged on and
undermined sentiment.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Thai Oil Pcl
The company aims to invest about $1 billion to expand its
petrochemical and refinery businesses in the next five years,
Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)