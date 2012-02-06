BANGKOK, Feb 6 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Monday following a U.S. market rally and gains elsewhere in Asia, with strong global oil prices leading to selective buying in energy firms, brokers said.

Asian shares rose on Monday as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data last week bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that are vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.32 percent at 0222 GMT.

On Friday, Thai benchmark SET index was up 0.7 percent at 1,098.95, amid selective buying in growth stocks such as food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl.

Foreign investors bought shares worth 2.9 billion baht ($93.99 million) on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

Broker Krungsri Securities said energy-related stocks were among its top picks on Monday, including coal miner Banpu Pcl and petrochemical firm Indorama Ventures Pcl.

Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities, expected the SET index to pass the 1,100 level on the back of strong external market sentiment.

"The Thai market could extend its gains as external factors and foreign inflows are supportive," he said.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.9 1.46% 19.360 USD/JPY 76.54 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9206 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1734.05 0.48% 8.250 US CRUDE 97.33 -0.52% -0.510 DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23% 156.82 ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19% 1.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY > Nasdaq vaults to 11-year high on surge in US jobs > US bonds sell off as jobs report cuts bets on stimulus > Euro softens as Greek deadline looms > Gold continues to extend losses, down 2 percent > Oil up sharply on US jobs surge, Iran

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- STP&I Pcl

The company told the exchange it had signed a $739 million contract to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) onshore facility by module assembling in Thailand and exporting it for installation in Australia.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.855 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)