BANGKOK, Feb 7 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a negative bias on Tuesday, as investors turn cautious about the euro zone debt crisis amid dragged-out Greek debt restructuring talks.

The country's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl, will be in focus after reporting a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit after the market close on Monday due to the impact of floods, higher regulatory costs and compensation for network outage.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.45 percent at 1,094.01 on late profit taking.

Retail investors sold shares for 1.2 billion baht ($38.76 million) while foreign investors bought shares for 2.2 billion baht ($71.06 million), stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,055 and 1,035, with resistance at 1,100 and 1,150, brokers said.

"The market should be volatile and is more likely to take a lead from external markets. Investors will also look for earnings results of listed firms for further clues to the market," said broker Aira Securities.

Thai firms will report 2011 earnings results by the end of this month.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.33 -0.04% -0.570 USD/JPY 76.59 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9223 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1722.59 0.20% 3.390 US CRUDE 97.34 0.44% 0.430 DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13% -17.10 ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41% -0.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St edges lower after string of gains > Brent jumps to 6-month high on Europe cold snap > Euro resilient; Aussie eyes RBA rate decision > Wall St moves back into defensive stance with more Treasuries

> Gold steady; watches Greece development

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.96 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)