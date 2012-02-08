BANGKOK, Feb 8 Thai stocks are expected to
rise on Wednesday as continued fund inflows help lift major
listed companies, but market players are expected to be cautious
as euro zone debt concerns remain.
On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index was up 0.65
percent at 1,101.12, with foreign investors buying shares for
2.3 billion baht ($74.35 million), stock exchange data showed.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,122, with
support at 1,100 and 1,098, brokers said.
"The market could still rise today. Fund flows will be a key
driver," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit
Charoenmetachai.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1347.05 0.2% 2.720
USD/JPY 76.92 0.2% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9628 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1747.3 0.14% 2.400
US CRUDE 98.88 0.48% 0.460
DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07
ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late
> Oil rises on spread trade, Canadian outage
> Euro near two-month highs, USD dips on dovish Fed
> Bonds fall on supply, news Greek deal near
> Gold holds near $1,745 as Greece buys more time
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Krung Thai Bank Pcl
Thailand's second-largest lender expects sustained loan
growth to boost net profit in 2012 when it aims to tap retail
and small and medium-sized clients to boost margins, a top
executive said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan)