BANGKOK, Feb 15 Thai stocks are expected to be trapped in range-trade on Wednesday because of concern about the euro zone debt crisis after another hitch in Greek bailout plans.

Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a special meeting on Wednesday to finalise a 130 billion euro bailout and opted instead to hold a conference call.

On Tuesday, Bangkok's SET index dropped 1 percent to settle at 1,106.41 due to selling in the banking and petrochemical sectors.

Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 3.12 billion baht ($101 million), compared to net sales of 119 million on Monday.

"Investors are cautious, as there are still negative factors that weighed on the market, especially the bomb attack yesterday," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities, referring to three small blasts in central Bangkok on Tuesday.

An Iranian man was seriously wounded when a bomb he was carrying exploded and blew one of his legs off in an incident Israel linked to an attempted terrorist attack by Iran.

Parin said he expected Thai shares to find a support level at 1,100 and resistance was seen at 1,115 and 1,120.

MARKET SUMMARY > U.S. shares finish flat in late rally on Greece > Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe > Dollar holds gains as euro, yen retreat > Prices gain as retail sales disappoint, Europe weighs > Gold guarded as EU awaits Greek commitment

