BANGKOK, Feb 17 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. and Asian markets, before results from PTT Pcl, the country's biggest listed company, after the close.

PTT, Thailand's biggest energy firm, and petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl are expected to report favorable earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2011.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.55 percent to 1,120.25, with domestic institutions selling shares worth a net 1.5 billion baht ($48.59 million), the Thai bourse said.

"The market may rebound in line with positive performances in the Dow Jones and the region," said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand).

"The index could test 1,130, with buying interest more likely for energy shares," he said.

