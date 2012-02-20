BANGKOK, Feb 20 Thai shares are likely to rise on Monday, buoyed by foreign demand for large-cap stocks and earnings-related buying, although profit-taking may weigh on the market, analysts said.

An early focus will be gross domestic product data due at 0230 GMT, half an hour before the market opens. The fourth-quarter figures are bound to be awful because of flooding last year but investors will be looking for any indication that the economy is picking up quickly this year.

The benchmark SET index advanced 0.9 percent on Friday to 1,129.93, a six-month high, led by gains in energy and petrochemical heavyweights that tracked strong global oil prices.

Foreign investors snapped up Thai shares worth a net 5.9 billion baht ($191.7 million), bourse data showed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged up 1.02 percent by 0146 GMT.

"We expect the index to climb further because overall trading sentiment in overseas bourses remains largely positive," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

"Foreign fund flows will continue to support the market in the near term," Chai said, predicting resistance on the main index at 1,137 and 1,143, with support at 1,122 and 1,117.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.51 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1735.45 0.71% 12.260 US CRUDE 105 1.70% 1.760 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision >Brent hits 8-mth top above $121 after Iran, China moves >Bonds slip as Greece prospects damp safety bid >Gold advances on Greece optimism, China easing

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT Pcl

Top energy firm reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net profit, in line with market expectations, as domestic fuel demand was hit by floods and petrochemical and oil margins fell.

- Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl

Industrial estate developer expects strong demand for land and gains from its power business to give it a record net profit this year and it is looking to expand in Southeast Asia, its top executive said. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

($1 = 30.78 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)