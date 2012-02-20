BANGKOK, Feb 20 Thai shares are likely to
rise on Monday, buoyed by foreign demand for large-cap stocks
and earnings-related buying, although profit-taking may weigh on
the market, analysts said.
An early focus will be gross domestic product data due at
0230 GMT, half an hour before the market opens. The
fourth-quarter figures are bound to be awful because of flooding
last year but investors will be looking for any indication that
the economy is picking up quickly this year.
The benchmark SET index advanced 0.9 percent on
Friday to 1,129.93, a six-month high, led by gains in energy and
petrochemical heavyweights that tracked strong global oil
prices.
Foreign investors snapped up Thai shares worth a net 5.9
billion baht ($191.7 million), bourse data showed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
had edged up 1.02 percent by 0146 GMT.
"We expect the index to climb further because overall
trading sentiment in overseas bourses remains largely positive,"
said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai
Chirasevenupraphund.
"Foreign fund flows will continue to support the market in
the near term," Chai said, predicting resistance on the main
index at 1,137 and 1,143, with support at 1,122 and 1,117.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.51 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1735.45 0.71% 12.260
US CRUDE 105 1.70% 1.760
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>US STOCKS-Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision
>Brent hits 8-mth top above $121 after Iran, China moves
>Bonds slip as Greece prospects damp safety bid
>Gold advances on Greece optimism, China easing
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- PTT Pcl
Top energy firm reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net
profit, in line with market expectations, as domestic fuel
demand was hit by floods and petrochemical and oil margins fell.
- Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl
Industrial estate developer expects strong demand for land
and gains from its power business to give it a record net profit
this year and it is looking to expand in Southeast Asia, its top
executive said.
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)