Feb 21 Thai shares are expected to rise
further on Tuesday, supported by foreign inflows and buying in
energy big caps as oil prices rise, analysts said.
"The market will probably climb further with continuous fund
flows, but having said that, we don't expect any substantial
rise," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker
KTB Securities.
Resistance on the main index was at 1,140 and 1,142, with
support at 1,130, Parin said.
On Monday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.5 percent
to 1,135.92, hovering around a six-month high, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net 2.07 billion baht.
740
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.72 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0278 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD 1733.94 0.02% 0.420
US CRUDE 104.78 1.49% 1.540
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves
>Bonds slip as Greece prospects damp safety bid
>Euro slips, Greece bailout hopes dented
>Gold stays put as Greece nears bailout deal
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- CP All Pcl
Thailand's largest convenience store chain is expected to
report a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly earnings because of a
rise in sales and better gross margins, analysts said.
- Amata Corporation Pcl
The industrial estate developer said it had received
approval from the Vietnamese government to develop its second
industrial estate in Vietnam.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)