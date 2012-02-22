Feb 22 Thai stocks are likely to rise on
Wednesday, helped by buying of companies that report strong
earnings, although profit-taking may weigh on the market after
three days of gain, analysts said.
"Investors are going to continue to buy companies with good
earnings and, on top of that, foreign inflows are still coming
into the market," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at
broker KTB Securities, expecting the market to test resistance
of 1,148.
"Having said that, we expect some profit-taking after sharp
gains," he said, expecting support on the main index at 1,135.
On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.39
percent to 1,140.39, led by buying of energy heavyweights
and major banks, with foreign investors buying
shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht ($114 million).
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a surge in
quarterly profit, thanks to higher sales and an improvement in
its gross profit margin.
- CP All Pcl
The country's largest convenience store chain reported that
its fourth-quarter earnings rose 2 percent, in line with
analysts' forecasts, thanks to a rise in sales and better gross
margins.
- Amata Corporation Pcl
The industrial land developer expects to make a record
profit in 2012 and could double its land sales due to strong
demand from car and food firms as foreign investors relocate or
expand into areas that escaped flooding last
year.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)