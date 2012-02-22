Feb 22 Thai stocks are likely to rise on Wednesday, helped by buying of companies that report strong earnings, although profit-taking may weigh on the market after three days of gain, analysts said.

"Investors are going to continue to buy companies with good earnings and, on top of that, foreign inflows are still coming into the market," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities, expecting the market to test resistance of 1,148.

"Having said that, we expect some profit-taking after sharp gains," he said, expecting support on the main index at 1,135.

On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.39 percent to 1,140.39, led by buying of energy heavyweights and major banks, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht ($114 million).

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl

The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a surge in quarterly profit, thanks to higher sales and an improvement in its gross profit margin.

- CP All Pcl

The country's largest convenience store chain reported that its fourth-quarter earnings rose 2 percent, in line with analysts' forecasts, thanks to a rise in sales and better gross margins.

- Amata Corporation Pcl

The industrial land developer expects to make a record profit in 2012 and could double its land sales due to strong demand from car and food firms as foreign investors relocate or expand into areas that escaped flooding last year.

