Feb 23 Thai shares are likely to fall on Thursday as investors turn cautious after a weaker performance on the U.S. and other overseas bourses, analysts said, expecting more profit-taking after yesterday's decline.

Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity.

"We have started to see some profit-taking since yesterday and this is probably going to continue, with no new catalyst coming to support sentiment either," said Teerawut Kanniphakul, a senior analyst at broker CIMB Securities.

Resistance on the main index was at 1,140, with support at 1,133 and 1,122, he said.

On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.23 percent at 1,137.82, pulling back after a three-day rise, due to selling of energy blue chips and property counters.

Foreign investors, however, bought Thai shares worth a net 1.3 billion baht ($42.5 million) after purchasing 3.47 billion baht a day earlier.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0215 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550 USD/JPY 80.2 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0173 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1774.69 -0.06% -1.100 US CRUDE 105.82 -0.43% -0.460 DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02 ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Banpu Pcl

Top coal miner reported a net profit of 3.53 billion baht($115.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2011 , with core earnings boosted by higher selling prices from its Indonesian unit.

($1 = 32.615 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)