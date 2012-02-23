Feb 23 Thai shares are likely to fall on
Thursday as investors turn cautious after a weaker performance
on the U.S. and other overseas bourses, analysts said, expecting
more profit-taking after yesterday's decline.
Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity.
"We have started to see some profit-taking since yesterday
and this is probably going to continue, with no new catalyst
coming to support sentiment either," said Teerawut Kanniphakul,
a senior analyst at broker CIMB Securities.
Resistance on the main index was at 1,140, with
support at 1,133 and 1,122, he said.
On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.23
percent at 1,137.82, pulling back after a three-day rise, due to
selling of energy blue chips and property
counters.
Foreign investors, however, bought Thai shares worth a net
1.3 billion baht ($42.5 million) after purchasing 3.47 billion
baht a day earlier.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0215 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550
USD/JPY 80.2 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0173 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1774.69 -0.06% -1.100
US CRUDE 105.82 -0.43% -0.460
DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02
ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>US crude adds to losses, Brent pares gains on APIs
>Bonds jump on Greece, Middle East jitters
>Yen, pound pressured; euro surprisingly resilient
>Gold pauses after rally on technicals, oil
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Banpu Pcl
Top coal miner reported a net profit of 3.53 billion
baht($115.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2011 , with core
earnings boosted by higher selling prices from its Indonesian
unit.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 32.615 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)