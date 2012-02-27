BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai shares are expected
to rise further on Monday as foreign buying continues to boost
the market, analysts said.
"The overall outlook for the market remains positive ...
Stronger oil prices are also supporting gains in energy shares,"
said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB
Securities, rating big-cap energy shares a "buy".
Parin expected the market to face resistance at 1,148.
On Friday, the SET index gained 0.53 percent to 1,146.14,
with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 2.3 billion
baht ($75.73 million).
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.74 0.17% 2.280
USD/JPY 81.13 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9705 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1777.49 -0.18% -3.250
US CRUDE 109.56 -0.19% -0.200
DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74
ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- PTT Exploration and Production
State-controlled oil and gas group PTT has trumped Shell's
bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy Plc and
prompted hopes of a bid battle, with a proposed offer worth 1.12
billion pounds ($1.76 billion).
- Krungthai Card
The country's top credit card issuer reported a net loss of
1.6 billion baht for 2011.
($1 = 30.3700 Baht)
(Reporting By Sinsiri Tiwutanond)