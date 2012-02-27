BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai shares are expected to rise further on Monday as foreign buying continues to boost the market, analysts said.

"The overall outlook for the market remains positive ... Stronger oil prices are also supporting gains in energy shares," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities, rating big-cap energy shares a "buy".

Parin expected the market to face resistance at 1,148.

On Friday, the SET index gained 0.53 percent to 1,146.14, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 2.3 billion baht ($75.73 million).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.74 0.17% 2.280 USD/JPY 81.13 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9705 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1777.49 -0.18% -3.250 US CRUDE 109.56 -0.19% -0.200 DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74 ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years >Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions

>Bonds rise on Europe worries, surging oil >Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm >Gold slips, high oil prices limit downside

- PTT Exploration and Production

State-controlled oil and gas group PTT has trumped Shell's bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy Plc and prompted hopes of a bid battle, with a proposed offer worth 1.12 billion pounds ($1.76 billion).

- Krungthai Card

The country's top credit card issuer reported a net loss of 1.6 billion baht for 2011.

($1 = 30.3700 Baht) (Reporting By Sinsiri Tiwutanond)