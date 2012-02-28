BANGKOK, Feb 28 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly with a negative bias on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of high oil prices weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark SET index fell 0.97 percent to 1,135.04 on Monday, with domestic institutions selling shares worth 960 million baht ($31.5 million) but foreign investors buying 620 million baht ($20.3 million), the bourse said.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 65.9 on Monday from 74.7 on Friday. A level above 70 indicates the market is overbought.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,148, with support at 1,121, brokers said.

"The market may fall to test the 1,121 level today ... Foreign inflows have also come in on a smaller scale," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO)

The company expects to conclude a deal for a 500-MW coal-fired power plant either in the Philippines or Indonesia late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters.

