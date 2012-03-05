BANGKOK, March 5 Thai stocks may be range-bound with a negative bias on Monday after early losses in stocks elsewhere in Asia, with the price of top energy firm PTT Pcl likely to fall as it trades ex dividend.

On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended flat at 1,165.15, although it climbed at one point to the highest in almost 16 years. High oil prices bolstered sentiment in energy shares, with coal miner Banpu Pcl climbing 1.2 percent.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,160, with resistance at 1,170, brokers said.

"The market could see a short-term consolidation after the rise on Friday ... Weakness in overseas stock markets will also weigh on our market," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.

Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and oil market.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.86 percent at 0209 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Minor International Pcl ,

Thailand's top listed hotel and fast-food restaurant operator is looking for net profit growth of 15-20 percent in 2012 and wants to buy more foreign assets to boost long-term growth, a senior executive said.

