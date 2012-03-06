BANGKOK, March 6 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday as concern about economic growth in China weighed on markets across Asia and investors in Thailand may cut positions in riskier assets ahead of a holiday.

Thai markets will shut on Wednesday for a national holiday, reopening on Thursday.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index lost 0.62 percent to 1,157.95, with domestic institutions selling shares worth 1.5 billion baht ($49 million) but foreign investors buying 1.8 billion baht ($59 million), the bourse said.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,146, with resistance at 1,173, brokers said.

"The Chinese growth concerns should continue to weigh on market sentiment, including commodities shares ... Overall, the market will still be in a consolidation phase," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.96 percent at 0223 GMT.

($1 = 30.6700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)