BANGKOK, March 8 Thai stocks may rise on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. and Asian markets, with energy counters set to follow global oil prices higher, brokers said.

Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on growing expectations that Greece will secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messy default, and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the labour market ahead of key employment figures.

On Tuesday, the SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,153.16, with domestic institutions net sellers of 836 million baht ($27.16 million) worth of shares, while foreign investors were net buyers at 586 million baht ($19.04 million), the bourse said.

The market was closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

Broker Sicco Securities pegged resistance for the main index at 1,155 to 1,159.

The broker said the SET index could see consolidation later in the week, which could send it to 1,150-1,147, adding: "So there will be definitely buying opportunities in this market."

