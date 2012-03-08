BANGKOK, March 8 Thailand's benchmark stock index rose 0.69 percent to 1,161.17 at 0429 GMT on Thursday in thin turnover of 11.2 billion baht ($363.9 million).

Stocks on the move:

PTT EXPLORATION UP ON COVE HOPE; BROKER UPGRADE

Shares in top oil and gas explorer rose 0.8 percent to 182 baht, hitting a high of 182.50 baht at one point, after broker KGI Securities raised its target price to 212 baht from 200 baht on a positive outlook for the company's proposed bid to buy Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Pcl.

"We see the market as being too pessimistic towards PTTEP's bid for Cove", the broker, which gave an "outperform" rating on the stock, said in a client note.

"We are positive on PTTEP's $1.8 billion offer for Cove Energy ... if the bid is successful, it could potentially add 20-50 percent to PTTEP's reserves at an inexpensive price with an implied finding and development cost of $17.4 per barrel of oil equivalent," it said.

The broker said that capital-raising is unlikely for PTTEP as it has sufficient funds on hand for the acquisition while future development would be covered by its free cash flow.

THAI REINSURANCE DOWN ON NET LOSS EXPECTATIONS

Thai Reinsurance shed 3.3 percent to 3.52 baht, having hit its lowest since Feb. 27 of 3.48 baht after the company told Reuters it expected to post a net loss for another year in 2012. The country's leading reinsurer will be hit by recent floods in central provinces which pushed up insurance premiums for natural disasters.

