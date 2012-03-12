BANGKOK, March 12 Thai stocks may be
range-bound on Monday as optimism about a recovery in the
flood-hit domestic economy should support consumer stocks but
weakness elsewhere in Asia could lead to quick profit-taking.
On Friday, the benchmark SET index lost 0.82 percent
to 1,158.71, depressed by profit-taking in big-cap banks
.
Domestic institutions sold shares worth 1.7 billion baht
($55.56 million) on Friday but foreign investors bought 2.5
billion baht ($81.70 million), the bourse said.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,155, with
resistance at 1,165, brokers said.
Broker Finansia Securities advised short-term trading, with
telecoms and food shares among its picks, while broker KTB
Securities said high global crude prices would support the
energy sector.
Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess
the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back
expectations for more easing ahead of this week's Federal
Reserve meeting. Concerns over China's slowdown also weighed on
sentiment.
At 0203 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
was down 0.4 percent.
($1 = 30.60 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)