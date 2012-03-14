BANGKOK, March 14 Thai stocks may gain on Wednesday, reflecting increased risk appetite elsewhere in Asia, and energy shares should rise after Brent crude prices settled at an 11-month high.

On Tuesday, the SET index edged up 0.29 percent to 1,153.56 in a choppy session.

Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 923 million baht ($30.15 million) while foreign investors were net buyers of 265 million baht ($8.66 million).

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,165, with support at 1,145, brokers said.

"The global market gains are pretty good and should support sentiment in Thai stocks in a meaningful way," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted investors' risk appetite, while reduced expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve underpinned the dollar.

At 0212 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.91 percent.

($1 = 30.61 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)