BANGKOK, March 15 Thai stocks are expected
to be range-bound with a positive bias on Thursday as sectors
with strong growth prospects such as telecoms and banking should
continue to attract investors but weakness elsewhere in Asia
could prompt quick profit-taking.
Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concern about
Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook
underpinned the dollar and encouraged investors to take on more
risky assets.
On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.94
percent to 1,164.36, with banking shares climbing 2 percent.
Foreign investors bought shares for a net 2.1 billion baht ($68
million), the bourse said.
Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,170 and 1,178,
with support at 1,156, brokers said. Krungsri Securities said
the market would continue to gain support from foreign fund
inflows.
"The momentum of foreign fund flows remains overall positive
... Shares that are linked to domestic factors such as telecoms
and bank are our picks," the broker said.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
down 0.55 percent at 0220 GMT.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Ch Karnchang Pcl
The company expected 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent from a
year earlier due to income from building contracts, Executive
Vice President Prasert Marittanaporn told Reuters.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)