BANGKOK, March 16 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound on Friday as gains in U.S. shares should bolster sentiment but a drop in oil prices could drag on the main index, in which energy shares have a big weighting.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.6 percent to 1,171.34, led by banking shares. Foreign investors bought shares worth 1.41 billion baht ($45.8 million), the bourse said.

Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,175, with support at 1,165, brokers said.

"The market could see a volatile session today ... Energy shares may be weak after a drop in crude prices," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.

Asian shares elsewhere steadied on Friday and the dollar took a breather after its recent rally, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum underpinned sentiment

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.22 percent at 0207 GMT.

