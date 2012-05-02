BANGKOK, May 2 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday, in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with selective buying amid the quarterly reporting season providing support, brokers said.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.4 percent to a 16-year high of 1,228.49 on foreign buying and strong demand for laggard banking stocks.

Foreign investors bought 1.2 billion baht ($39.02 million) worth of shares, while retail investors sold shares for 2.8 billion baht ($91.06 million), stock exchange data showed.

The stock market was closed on Tuesday for a market holiday.

Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand) forecast strong quarterly earnings to help push the market higher to 1,230 and 1,235 later in the day, with support for the main index at 1,220.

"The market may still rise. I think some good foreign buying will probably drive the index above 1,235. Overall, the market will gain support from positive earnings results," he said.

Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data eased concern over a loss of momentum in the world's biggest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.59 percent at 0218 GMT.

($1 = 30.75 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Chris Lewis)