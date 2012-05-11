BANGKOK, May 11 Thai stocks may rise on Friday, recovering after two days of losses as good earnings results encouraged some bargain hunting but weakness in Asia weighs on broad risk appetite.

Among stocks to watch, Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 93 percent surge in quarterly profit on the back of tuna prices, which hit a record high in March.

The benchmark SET index extended losses for a second day on Thursday, finishing down 1.4 percent at a 3-week low of 1,190.65 on selling of big cap energy and bank shares.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 4.9 billion baht ($157.5 million) while retail investors bought 5.5 billion baht of shares, the bourse said.

Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,200, with support at 1,185.

"The market will probably rebound after the sell-off ... I think the foreign selling that we saw yesterday was because the market here is a bit stretched," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's $2 billion huge loss from a failed hedging strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as they await Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.74 percent at 0241 GMT.

Click TH/TRADING01 for cumulative trading value by investor type.

MARKET SUMMARY > Surprising JPMorgan loss hits stock market late > Oil ends mixed on China, OPEC, U.S. jobs data > Euro hits fresh 3-1/2 mth low vs dollar > US Treasury prices dip on jobs data > Gold heads for worst weekly fall since March

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.12 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)