BANGKOK, May 16 Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Wednesday as Greek uncertainty and concerns about the debt
situation in Europe depressed sentiment but some bargain hunting
activity could help limit market losses.
Among stocks to watch, Siam Cement Pcl may buck the
weaker trend after the company was added to the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index. For story click
On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.63
percent as strong growth in Germany spurred late buying. The
market had $5.65 million worth of net foreign inflows on the
day, stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,159, with
resistance at 1,193, brokers said.
"Uncertainty on Greece should more than offset the positive
effects from stronger than expected German first quarter GDP
released yesterday," broker KGI Securities said in a report.
($1 = 31.32 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Ed Lane)