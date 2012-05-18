BANGKOK, May 18 Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Friday, tracking markets elsewhere in Asia, but upbeat
first-quarter results and annual outlooks from domestic
companies are likely to prompt some bargain hunting, brokers
said.
Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after more signs emerged
of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil
in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from the
United States adding to the list of risks for
investors.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.2
percent at 1,173.56, with the market posting $50.83 million in
foreign inflows, reversing Wednesday's $5.6 million in outflows,
stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,160 and 1,151, with
resistance at 1,180 and 1,189, according to broker Phillip
Securities.
"The market seems to be weak with concerns about external
factors ... It's good to remain cautious but the market can
still expect a rebound around support levels," Phillip said in a
report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 2.24 percent at 0241 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
- Asia Aviation Pcl, owner of the Thai affiliate of
Malaysian-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd AIRA.KL, has set an
IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12) a share to raise 4.5 billion baht
($143 million) in the Thai market this month, sources close to
the deal said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Gallagher)