BANGKOK, May 25 Thai stocks may fall slightly on Friday after rebounding on Thursday as investors remain cautious about the euro zone and foreign selling continues to put pressure on the market.

"The market is still shifting and in an adjustment period. The index rebounded at the end of yesterday's trading, but apart from that we don't see other factors that will help support gains today," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

Therdsak said pressure from Europe was still weighing down the market, after no specific measures were outlined after informal talks on the euro zone's problems this week.

However, he expected the index to fall only slightly, helped by gains in regional markets during the morning.

Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,135, with support at 1,110, analysts said.

On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.36 percent to 1,125.78, but foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.38 billion baht ($75.32 million) after 1.19 billion baht on Wednesday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL

The hotelier aims for 2012 revenue of 13.8 billion baht ($438 million) and a record high net profit, boosted by strong growth in its food and hotel businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of finance, told reporters on Thursday.

