BANGKOK, May 29 Thai stocks are expected to move
in a narrow range on Tuesday, with domestic political concerns
addding to the market's worries.
"Looking at the various factors, we will have to give weight
to factors from Europe and the internal conflict within the
country," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB
Securities (Thailand).
He said the market may benefit from easing concerns over
Europe, at least in the short term, after new polls suggested
Greece's pro-bailout conservatives may win the upcoming election
and have the chance to form a government committed to keeping
the country in the euro zone.
However, the Thai government's proposed amendment to the
constitution may prompt investors to remain cautious since,
after a period of calm, it could bring to the fore political
divisions that have spilled over into violence in recent years.
"It is expected that the index may rebound to around 1,150.
If the index inches near this level, we might see some
profit-taking in the short term," Parin added.
On Monday, the SET index rose 0.63 percent to 1,139.93 but
foreign investors continued to offload stock, selling a net 1.64
billion baht ($51.87 million) after 1.56 billion baht on Friday.
Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at
1,148 to 1,150 on Tuesday with support at 1,135.
($1 = 31.6 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)