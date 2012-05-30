BANGKOK, May 30 Thai stocks may be rangebound on Wednesday, with a positive outlook for domestic consumption bolstering selective buying in shares such as consumer-related firms and banks but investors are likely to remain wary of the debt crisis in Europe.

The benchmark SET index climbed 1.2 percent to 1,153.66, extending its gain for the fourth consecutive session after a combined fall of more than 5 percent in the previous four sessions.

The Thai stock market reported $20.4 million in foreign buying after $398 million outflows of the past seven sessions, the stock exchange said.

Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,164, with support at 1,140.

"The market may still move up on the back of speculative buying ... but we may see some selling as well. External factors from U.S. market and Europe are a bit mixed and Asia is pulling down this morning," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus steps.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 1.4 percent by 0215 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct > Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures > Euro languishes near 2-yr low on Spain debt woes > Bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears > Gold on back foot as Spain woes pressure euro

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl

Mozambique has approved Bangkok-based PTT Exploration and Production's $1.9 billion bid for UK-listed Cove Energy, the companies said on Tuesday, removing the risk Maputo could block the bid in favour of a lower one from rival Royal Dutch Shell plc.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.74 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)