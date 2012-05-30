BANGKOK, May 30 Thai stocks may be rangebound on
Wednesday, with a positive outlook for domestic consumption
bolstering selective buying in shares such as consumer-related
firms and banks but investors are likely to remain wary of the
debt crisis in Europe.
The benchmark SET index climbed 1.2 percent to
1,153.66, extending its gain for the fourth consecutive session
after a combined fall of more than 5 percent in the previous
four sessions.
The Thai stock market reported $20.4 million in foreign
buying after $398 million outflows of the past seven sessions,
the stock exchange said.
Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,164, with
support at 1,140.
"The market may still move up on the back of speculative
buying ... but we may see some selling as well. External factors
from U.S. market and Europe are a bit mixed and Asia is pulling
down this morning," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist
at Capital Nomura Securities.
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that
Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs
to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes
that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus
steps.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading down 1.4 percent by 0215 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct
> Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures
> Euro languishes near 2-yr low on Spain debt woes
> Bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears
> Gold on back foot as Spain woes pressure euro
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
Mozambique has approved Bangkok-based PTT Exploration and
Production's $1.9 billion bid for UK-listed Cove Energy, the
companies said on Tuesday, removing the risk Maputo could block
the bid in favour of a lower one from rival Royal Dutch Shell
plc.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 31.74 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)