BANGKOK, May 31 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday with concerns about the euro zone's debt problems causing selling across Asia, while falling oil prices kept energy shares under selling pressure.

On Wednesday, the SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,138.63, led by energy shares. Domestic institutions and brokers sold shares for $15.22 million and $34.51 million respectively, stock exchange data showed.

Brokers pegged support for the main index at 1,122, with resistance at 1,140.

"The market will probably fall further ... I think, it will need to fall to 1,100 level to attract buyers again," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

Among the stocks to watch, shares in Asia Aviation Pcl , owner of the Thai affiliate of Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd, start trading on Thai bourse.

It had set an IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12) per share to raise 4.5 billion baht ($143 million) in the Thai market this month. (For story, click )

Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that more countries in the euro zone would be hit hard by the regions' debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.46 percent at 0212 GMT

MARKET SUMMARY >Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower >Oil hits 6-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets >Euro hits 2-year low on worries Spain needs external help >Europe woes push Treasury 10-yr yield to 60-yr low >Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus

($1 = 31.875 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)