BANGKOK, June 1 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday amid weakness elsewhere in Asia, with a fall in global oil prices likely to add to the pressure on heavyweight energy shares, brokers said.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.25 percent at 1,141.50, helped by selective buying, notably in Siam Cement Pcl because shares of the top industrial conglomerate were added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The market reported a modest net foreign inflow of $4.3 million, after taking in a combined $51 million of past two sessions, stock exchange data showed.

It recorded $471 million in net foreign outflows in May, its first in five months, as increasing euro zone stress drove risk aversion higher.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,133 and 1,127, with resistance at 1,148 and 1,151, said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities.

"The market will probabaly see some selling in early trade amid weakness in Asia. Volume may be a bit light ahead of a three-day weekend," Chai said.

The market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday as China's factory activity data delivered its weakest reading this year, highlighting concerns the worsening euro zone debt crisis will further undermine global economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.79 percent by 0205 GMT.

