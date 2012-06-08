BANGKOK, June 8 Thai stocks may fall on Friday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia, with energy shares likely to come under selling pressure as oil prices continue to fall.

Asian shares edged lower on Friday, hurt by disappointment that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was in the offer, outweighing any positive effect from China rate cuts.

On Thursday, the SET index ended nearly flat, edging up 0.05 percent at 1,118.53, after a choppy session.

Retail investors sold shares worth a net $66.59 million while foreign investors bought $53.91 million worth of shares, after selling a combined $143 million in past three sessions, stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index is seen at 1,110, with resistance at 1,122.

"We will probably see some selling the same like yesterday ... The market had been up in past two sessions because of hopes about Europe but I think probably market is cautious after the U.S. Fed meeting," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 1.13 percent by 0238 GMT.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)