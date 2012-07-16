BANGKOK, July 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1356.78 1.65% 22.020 USD/JPY 79.13 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.491 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1583.79 -0.39% -6.240 US CRUDE 86.69 -0.47% -0.410 DOW JONES 12777.09 1.62% 203.82 ASIA ADRS 115.28 1.29% 1.47 THAI STOCKS 1210.29 1.44% 17.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend rally on China relief, Bernanke next focus

SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL

Thailand's largest construction firm plans to build separate coal, gas and hydro power plants for the initial stages of its $50 billion Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar, its president said on Friday.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends six-day losing streak with a flourish > Bonds fall on inflation data, stock gains > Euro & risk currencies supported, Bernanke in focus > Gold holds gains on renewed risk appetite > Oil up third day on China GDP, North Sea problems > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)