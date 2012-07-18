BANGKOK, July 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030 USD/JPY 79.07 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5011 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1584.55 0.10% 1.660 US CRUDE 88.91 -0.35% -0.310 DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33 ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24 THAI STOCKS 1224.21 0.82% 9.96 -------------------------------------------------------------

-- KIATNAKIN BANK PCL

The bank reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter net profit to 818 million baht ($25.92 million) thanks to higher net interest income and fee and services income.

-- PTT PCL

Thailand's top energy firm said on Tuesday it planned to invest $2 billion-$3 billion in projects in Myanmar, including a 150,000-barrel-per-day refinery, coal mines and a power plant, as part of its drive to expand in Southeast Asia.

-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

The energy firm is in the box seat to complete a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war.

PTT Exploration said its offer is highest available to Cove investors.

- Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday it expected the Thai automotive industry to achieve record sales of 1.2 million units in 2012, helped by government subsidies.

($1 = 31.555 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap;Editing by Sunil Nair)