BANGKOK, July 18 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030
USD/JPY 79.07 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5011 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1584.55 0.10% 1.660
US CRUDE 88.91 -0.35% -0.310
DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33
ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24
THAI STOCKS 1224.21 0.82% 9.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro firmer on Fed easing
hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes;
Malaysia at record high
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- KIATNAKIN BANK PCL
The bank reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter
net profit to 818 million baht ($25.92 million) thanks to higher
net interest income and fee and services income.
-- PTT PCL
Thailand's top energy firm said on Tuesday it planned to
invest $2 billion-$3 billion in projects in Myanmar, including a
150,000-barrel-per-day refinery, coal mines and a power plant,
as part of its drive to expand in Southeast Asia.
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
The energy firm is in the box seat to complete a $1.9
billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to
massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal
Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war.
PTT Exploration said its offer is highest available to Cove
investors.
- Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday it
expected the Thai automotive industry to achieve record sales of
1.2 million units in 2012, helped by government subsidies.
MARKET NEWS
> Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St
> Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action
> Euro supported by hopes of U.S. easing
> Gold steady above $1,580, Fed stimulus view uncertain
> Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
($1 = 31.555 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap;Editing by Sunil Nair)