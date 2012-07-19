BANGKOK, July 19 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1372.78 0.67% 9.110
USD/JPY 78.66 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4874 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1576.29 0.25% 4.000
US CRUDE 89.91 0.04% 0.040
DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16
ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42
THAI STOCKS 1220.14 -0.33% -4.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General
Electric, reported a 24.5 percent rise in quarterly net
profit on Thursday, in line with forecasts, due to strong loan
demand from retail clients.
-- KASIKORNBANK PCL
Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a
better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly earnings on
Wednesday, boosted by strong loan growth and higher revenue from
its insurance business.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)