BANGKOK, July 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.66 -1.01% -13.850 USD/JPY 78.32 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4415 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1580.04 -0.26% -4.100 US CRUDE 91.19 -0.70% -0.640 DOW JONES 12822.57 -0.93% -120.79 ASIA ADRS 114.15 -1.91% -2.22 THAI STOCKS 1208.55 -0.36% -4.41 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro pressured as Spain stokes bailout fears

SE ASIA STOCKS-Ease in thin volumes; Spain's borrowing costs weigh

STOCKS TO WATCH

- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Friday it would offer up to 650 million new shares to raise billions of dollars to finance its global expansion and secure oil and gas reserves.

- BANGKOK BANK PCL

Thailand's top lender reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from the corporate sector, especially high-yielding loans to small and medium-sized companies.

- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL

Thailand's third-largest lender by assets reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by strong lending growth and higher non-interest income.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls as Spain bailout feared > U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hits new lows > Euro extends losses in Asia on Spanish jitters > Gold inches down on heightened Spain worries > Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)