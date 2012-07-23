BANGKOK, July 23 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1362.66 -1.01% -13.850
USD/JPY 78.32 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4415 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD 1580.04 -0.26% -4.100
US CRUDE 91.19 -0.70% -0.640
DOW JONES 12822.57 -0.93% -120.79
ASIA ADRS 114.15 -1.91% -2.22
THAI STOCKS 1208.55 -0.36% -4.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro pressured as Spain stokes
bailout fears
SE ASIA STOCKS-Ease in thin volumes; Spain's borrowing costs
weigh
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Friday it would
offer up to 650 million new shares to raise billions of dollars
to finance its global expansion and secure oil and gas reserves.
- BANGKOK BANK PCL
Thailand's top lender reported a 20 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from
the corporate sector, especially high-yielding loans to small
and medium-sized companies.
- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL
Thailand's third-largest lender by assets reported a 24
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by strong
lending growth and higher non-interest income.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St falls as Spain bailout feared
> U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hits new lows
> Euro extends losses in Asia on Spanish jitters
> Gold inches down on heightened Spain worries
> Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)