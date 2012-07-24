BANGKOK, July 24 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1350.52 -0.89% -12.140
USD/JPY 78.23 -0.17% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4229 -- -0.015
SPOT GOLD 1576.79 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 88.03 -0.12% -0.110
DOW JONES 12721.46 -0.79% -101.11
ASIA ADRS 112.33 -1.59% -1.82
THAI STOCKS 1185.11 -1.94% -23.44
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro capped on Spain contagion fears,
China PMI eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTTEP drags Thai
index
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday quarterly net profit fell
31 percent in part due to foreign exchange losses and impairment
loss on an overseas project.
Moody's says PTT Exploration and Production's plan to raise
equity is credit positive
PTTEP shares fell to a six-week low after the country's top
oil and gas producer announced a $3.1 billion share-sale plan to
fund its Cove Energy acquisition, raising concerns
about dilution of earnings.
-- TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL
Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a
6.5 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday as higher
costs outweighed a rise in service revenue, led by non-voice
services.
-- TRUE CORPORATION PCL
Moody's says that if Thailand implements an excise tax on
telecommunication services, it will be credit negative for True
Corporation and its subsidiary, True Move Company Ltd.
MARKET NEWS
> Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late
> Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows
> Embattled euro gets no reprieve; China in focus
> Gold flat, Europe worries weigh
> Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)