MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
BANGKOK, July 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210 USD/JPY 78.14 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3875 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1580.56 0.05% 0.720 US CRUDE 88.24 -0.29% -0.260 DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14 ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59 THAI STOCKS 1187.64 +0.21% +2.53 -------------------------------------------------------------
-- BANPU PCL
Thailand's top coal miner slashed half a billion dollars from its five-year investment plan, issued a profit warning and cut its 2012 coal sales target on Tuesday after international coal prices slumped this year due to the global economic slowdown.
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer missed market expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit, highlighting the need for the energy company to ramp up production and bolster sales.
Tevin Vongvanich only took the helm in May at PTTEP, but he is already overseeing a multibillion dollar M&A deal as part of the company's mission to pursue acquisitions and ramp up production.
MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls > U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low > Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI > Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand
