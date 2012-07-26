Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
BANGKOK, July 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03% -0.420 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4143 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1603.89 0.00% 0.010 US CRUDE 88.67 -0.34% -0.300 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47% 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14% -0.16 THAI STOCKS 1,188.62 +0.08% +0.98 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for stimulus, rescue fund
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SIAM CEMENT PCL
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate and a barometer for the country's economy said it plans to diversify further into the region's fast-growing markets after posting a 43 percent decline in quarterly profit.
-- GLOW ENERGY PCL
The company told the exchange that GHECO-One Co., Ltd, its 65 percent owned subsidiary, started commercial operation on July 26.
-- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL
Thailand's top agro-business conglomerate said on Wednesday it had no plans to raise funds through an equity issue, saying it had enough cash to expand its business.
