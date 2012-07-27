BANGKOK, July 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1360.02 1.65% 22.130
USD/JPY 78.23 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4395 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1613.36 -0.13% -2.030
US CRUDE 89.45 0.07% 0.060
DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67% 211.88
ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37% 2.64
THAI STOCKS 1172.92 -1.32% -15.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB's Draghi warms risk appetite, lifts
shares
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
The oil firm moved a step closer to finalising its $1.9
billion takeover of Cove Energy after securing
acceptances for its offer from 72 percent of shareholders in the
Mozambique-focused gas firm.
-- IRPC PCL
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned IRPC Pcl's upcoming
three- and six-year senior unsecured debentures, totaling 10
billion baht, a National Long-Term rating of 'A-(tha)'. The
proceeds will be used to refinance debt and fund future capex.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)