BANGKOK, July 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.97 1.91% 25.950 USD/JPY 78.43 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5378 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1621.06 -0.11% -1.780 US CRUDE 90.09 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16 THAI STOCKS 1178.01 +0.43% +5.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

-- PHATRA CAPITAL PCL

The financial group reported a 55.4 percent fall in second quarter net profit to 103.6 million baht ($3.29 million) due to lower revenues.

MARKET NEWS > Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3 > Yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus > Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes > Gold hovers above $1,620/oz, c.bank meetings eyed > Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

($1 = 31.53 baht)