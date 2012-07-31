BANGKOK, July 31 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.3 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.15 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5104 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1623.21 0.17% 2.720 US CRUDE 89.68 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 THAI STOCKS 1193.32 +1.30% +15.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

-- GLOW ENERGY PCL

The private power producer reported a 38.3 percent fall in second quarter net profit to 547 million baht ($17.32 million)

-- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL

The refiner posted a net loss of 385 million baht ($12.19 million) in the second quarter compared to last year's net profit of 3 billion baht due to weakening product spreads.

-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL

The petrochemical firm said on Monday it had agreed to buy gas from parent PTT Pcl under a new pricing formula that would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8 percent.

> Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed > Prices rise before central bank meetings this week > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes > Gold stays put as investors eye Fed meeting > Brent slips to near $106, economic woes trump lower OPEC output > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

($1 = 31.58 baht)