UPDATE 2-South Africa's PPC and Afrisam rekindle cement merger plan
* Consolidation of industry starting says PPC CEO (Adds share price, analyst comment, CEO comment)
BANGKOK, July 31 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.3 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.15 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5104 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1623.21 0.17% 2.720 US CRUDE 89.68 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 THAI STOCKS 1193.32 +1.30% +15.31 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause, guarded stimulus hopes from ECB, Fed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting season
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- GLOW ENERGY PCL
The private power producer reported a 38.3 percent fall in second quarter net profit to 547 million baht ($17.32 million)
-- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL
The refiner posted a net loss of 385 million baht ($12.19 million) in the second quarter compared to last year's net profit of 3 billion baht due to weakening product spreads.
-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL
The petrochemical firm said on Monday it had agreed to buy gas from parent PTT Pcl under a new pricing formula that would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8 percent.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed > Prices rise before central bank meetings this week > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes > Gold stays put as investors eye Fed meeting > Brent slips to near $106, economic woes trump lower OPEC output > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 31.58 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Consolidation of industry starting says PPC CEO (Adds share price, analyst comment, CEO comment)
LONDON, Feb 13 There was a time when the global aluminium market could be seen as two parallel universes, to borrow a phrase coined by Klaus Kleinfeld, chairman and chief executive of Alcoa.
JAKARTA, Feb 13 Indonesian state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) has an estimated 5 million tonnes of low-grade wet nickel ore available for immediate shipping, corporate secretary Trenggono Sutioso told Reuters on Monday.