INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43% -5.980 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.17% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4781 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1612.51 -0.05% -0.780 US CRUDE 87.74 -0.36% -0.320 DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33 ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42 THAI STOCKS 1199.30 +0.5% +5.98 -------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
PTTEP AI had received valid acceptances from Cove shareholders in respect of 448,624,418 Cove shares.
-- TRUE CORPORATION PCL
The telecom firm expected to report a net loss in 2012 and 2013 due to its investment in 3G networks, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.
-- QUALITY HOUSES PCL
The developer raised its 2012 net profit growth target to 100 percent due to rising income from a transfer of assets to a new property fund, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told reporters.
-- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL
The bank raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent due to stronger-than-expected lending in the first half, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters.
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.