INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.23 0.23% 3.240 USD/JPY 78.23 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5664 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1610.7 0.02% 0.310 US CRUDE 92.1 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34 ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60 THAI STOCKS 1208.01 0.88% 10.48 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes on RBA

SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr high

-- CHONBURI CONCRETE PRODUCT PCL

The company posted a net profit of 31.2 million baht ($990,600) for the second quarter compared to last year's 1.8 million baht because increasing new construction and renovation projects boosted demand for construction material.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe > Prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales > Euro still supported; Aussie eyes RBA > Gold steady as investors expect ECB action > Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

