BANGKOK, Aug 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.22 0.06% 0.870 USD/JPY 78.54 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6795 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1614.89 0.22% 3.600 US CRUDE 93.55 0.21% 0.200 DOW JONES 13175.64 0.05% 7.04 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -0.24% -0.29 THAI STOCKS 1214.13 0.49% 5.94 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up ahead of China data

SE ASIA STOCKS-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks trend

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- THAI UNION FROZEN PRODUCTS PCL

The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday due mainly to a one-off financial charge incurred from a debt repayment.

-- TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL

Thailand's telecoms firm is in talks with banks for a 10 billion baht (US$317 million) five-year loan to back its bid for a new 3G mobile phone licence, sources said.

MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four > Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand > Kiwi first casualty on data-filled day > Gold inches up; investors await policy clarity > Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.5250 Thai baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)