BANGKOK, Aug 28 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1410.44 -0.05% -0.690
USD/JPY 78.59 -0.17% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6455 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1659.04 -0.27% -4.560
US CRUDE 95.35 -0.13% -0.120
DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30
ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70
THAI STOCKS 1233.73 -0.28% -3.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, seen rangebound
SE ASIA STOCKS-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings and
outlook on PTTEP remain unchanged despite the company's recent
acquisition of U.K.-based Cove Energy PLC for about
$2.2 billion.
-- PTT PCL
Thailand's top energy company has offered to buy out
Singapore-listed Sakari Resources Ltd for $960 million
as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet rising
regional demand for the fuel.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high
>Yields fall, prices climb as Bernanke, QE3 in focus
>Euro flat, recovery seen at risk without firm ECB action
>Gold stays put as investors eye central banks
>Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)